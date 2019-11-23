Juventus hopeful Pjanic available

Juventus are hopeful that Miralem Pjanic will be available for their game with Atalanta on Saturday afternoon despite picking up an injury during Bosnia and Herzegovina’s clash with Italy last Friday evening.

Pjanic, who plays a vital role in Maurizio Sarri’s squad, left the field with 13-minutes left to play with what looked like a serious injury and there were fears he could be in for a spell on the sidelines upon his return to La Vecchia Signora.

A Juventus director has confirmed that after a medical assessment the injury isn’t as serious as first thought, according to a report by Tuttosport.

The injury was just a case of fatigue and Sarri is hopeful that Pjanic will be able to take his place in the squad for their trip to Bergamo on Saturday afternoon.

With Juventus sitting only one point ahead of Inter at the top of the table and Cristiano Ronaldo’s well documented struggles with a knee injury dominating the headlines, Sarri will be hoping that his squad can avoid any further injury problems.