Juventus midfielder on Dortmund radar despite high wages

Emre Can’s time at Juventus looks set to come to an end in the near future, with Borussia Dortmund emerging as a possible landing spot.

The 25-year-old has featured in just four Serie A matches so far this season, and he hasn’t hidden his dissatisfaction at being left off of the Bianconeri’s Champions League squad.

As a result the likes of Manchester United, Paris-Saint Germain and Barcelona have all been linked with a move for the former Liverpool man, however Bild have suggested another destination.

While a transfer fee wasn’t mentioned, the repot suggests the German side would have no problem coughing up enough cash to land the midfielder.

However Can’s wages are the real stumbling block, as he currently earns €5 million a season with Juventus.

Dortmund aren’t willing to pay that figure, and with the likes of Barcelona, PSG and United all capable of doing so, a return to Germany may not be in the cards at this time.