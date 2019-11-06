Juventus net 300th Champions League goal

Juventus became the first Italian team to net 300 goals in the Champions League thanks to Aaron Ramsey’s strike against Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Welshman opened the scoring by tapping home just before the ball had crossed line, as goalkeeper Guilherme let a free-kick from Cristiano Ronaldo go through his hands and legs.

Along with securing a 2-1 victory over the Russian side, Juventus are now the first Italian team to score 300 goals in the Champions League, and the fifth club to achieve the feat in Europe.

Real Madrid top the list with 554 goals, followed by Barcelona at 506, Bayern Munich at 470 and Manchester United at 373.

It’s a big achievement for the Italian club, who’s first goal after the European Cup became the Champions League came from Michele Padovano against Borussia Dortmund in September 1995.

The 100th goal was scored by David Trezeguet, while the 200 mark was hit via a Sebastian Giovinco strike.