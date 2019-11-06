Juventus Player Ratings: Douglas Costa at the death

Douglas Costa netted in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory for Juventus over Lokomotiv Moscow and secure a place in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Within minutes of kick off, Aaron Ramsey prodded in a loose Cristiano Ronaldo freekick, but Juventus saw their lead wiped out less than 10 minutes later as the hosts hit back.

Having hit the post from a stooping header, forward Aleksei Miranchuk netted from the rebound as the Russians closed in on a draw at the RZD Arena, only for Costa to sink them at the death.