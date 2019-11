Gonzalo Higuain scored a late brace as Juventus came from behind to beat Atalanta 3-1 at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in Serie A on Saturday.

The Argentine struck twice to overturn Robin Gosens’ second half header, before Paulo Dybala sealed the win in stoppage time to extend Juventus’ lead at the top of the table.

Atalanta striker Musa Barrow had earlier missed a first half penalty, after Sami Khedira handled in the box.