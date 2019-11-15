Juventus plotting move for AC Milan star

Although they failed to land their target in 2016, it appears Juventus are ready to make another approach for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma next summer.

The 20-year-old has 19 months remaining on his current contract with the Rossoneri, and it is safe to say talks over a new deal have yet to take off.

With question marks surrounding Milan’s future given their issues with Financial Fair Play, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Juventus are hoping to take advantage of the situation.

Wojciech Szczesny is the current No.1 in Turin, but with his contract expiring in 2021, the time may be ripe for a changing of the guard at the Old Lady.

A serious approach has yet to be made, but it’s believed Juventus are willing to offer one of Merih Demiral or Daniele Rugani in order to secure their target.

Since making his debut for Milan in 2015, Donnarumma has made 175 appearances in all competitions.