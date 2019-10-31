Juventus send package to Utah Jazz star after he can’t find them on FIFA 20

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell received a care package from Juventus after the NBA star was left wondering why he couldn’t find the club on FIFA 20.

The latest instalment of the popular video game was released on September 27, but the Bianconeri are not included as they have a partnership with Konami who develop Pro Evolution Soccer.

As a result Juventus go by the name of Piemonte Calcio in FIFA, and it was obviously news to Mitchell as he was left wondering about the situation on Twitter.

Why can’t I find Jueventes on fifa 20? — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) October 19, 2019

Juventus quickly responded to the question, and stated they would send a special package to the Jazz star so that he can continue playing with the Bianconeri.

Thank you @juventusfcen for the gear and games ??????????????? next time I’ll be sure to spell the name right!! pic.twitter.com/AC5C9KGGsZ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) October 29, 2019

In the photo tweeted by Mitchell, Juventus appear to have sent the shooting guard a number of jerseys, a hat and a copy of PES 2020.

Not only did Mitchell thank the Italian club for their generous gift, he also promised to spell their name right after getting it wrong in his initial tweet.