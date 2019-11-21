Juventus star unwilling to pick a side in Star Wars

Although Giorgio Chiellini is hard at work rehabilitating his injured knee, the Italian is still finding time to enjoy himself after taking in the Star Wars exhibit at Disneyland Paris.

The 35-year-old has featured in just one game this season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in training, though he recently stated he is eyeing a return in February or March.

That hasn’t stopped Chiellini from visiting Disneyland Paris, where the Italian came face to face with Darth Vader at the Star Wars exhibit.

Despite getting up close with the Sith Lord, the Italian made it clear he can’t pick between the light and dark side of the force.

“They asked me to pick between the light and dark side of the Force, but I will always remain loyal to the black and white,” he stated, reinforcing his commitment to Juventus and their colours.