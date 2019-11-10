Juventus v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome AC Milan to the Allianz Stadium for their Round 12 clash, the 169th Serie A meeting between the two sides.

Juventus have won all of their home Serie A encounters against AC Milan since they started playing at the Allianz Stadium.

Milan have lost three of their first five top flight encounters away from home this season, and have the lowest shooting accuracy percentage at 35 percent.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Higuain, Ronaldo

Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Duarte, Romagnoli, Theo; Paqueta, Bennacer, Krunic; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu