Juventus v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Juventus aim to extend their lead atop the Serie A table when they welcome AC Milan to Turin on Sunday night at 20:45.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa; Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Chiellini.

AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Duarte, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Paquetà, Bennacer, Krunic; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Unavailable: Rodriguez, Caldara, Musacchio, Castillejo.

KEY STATISTICS

– This will be the 169th Serie A meeting between Juventus and AC Milan – the Bianconeri winning 65 and drawing 54 (L49).

– Juventus have won all of their home Serie A encounters against AC Milan since they started playing at the Juventus Stadium: eight wins, with 17 goals in total (2.1 on average).

– Eight of Juventus’ nine victories in Serie A this season have been by a one-goal margin: more than any other side in the top five European leagues in 2019/20.

– Maurizio Sarri has won each of his first seven home games with Juventus in all competitions, also achieved by Massimiliano Allegri (eight wins in a row): only four coaches have done so previously with Juventus (Renato Cesarini, Carlo Parola, Didier Deschamps and Giovanni Trapattoni).

– AC Milan are currently 11th in the Serie A table, their lowest placing after the opening 11 games of a Serie A season (since three points have been awarded for a win).

– AC Milan have lost three of their first five top flight encounters away from home this season (W2), as many defeats as in their previous 14 away games in the competition.

– No side have gained more points thanks to goals scored in the last 30 minutes of play in Serie A 2019/20 than Juventus (also Atalanta). In contrast, AC Milan have lost more points in the same period than any other side (seven).

– Excluding blocked shots, AC Milan have the lowest shooting accuracy percentage (35%) in the Serie A this season whilst Juventus are fourth in this ranking (50%).

– Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has scored six goals in Serie A against AC Milan, he has only bagged more goals against Lazio and Udinese (seven) in the competition: five of these goals have been netted in five home encounters vs the Rossoneri (one per game).

– Krzysztof Piatek has scored three goals with his first 30 shots with AC Milan in Serie A this season. After 30 shots last season with Genoa in the competition, he had already netted nine goals.