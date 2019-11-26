Juventus v Atletico Madrid: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Atletico Madrid to the Allianz Stadium for their crucial Champions League Group D clash.

The teams drew 2-2 in Matchday 1, with Juventus coming from two goals behind to secure a point at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico will of course have to be wary of Cristiano Ronaldo who bagged three in the Round of 16 match last term, and has 25 in all competitions against the Rojiblancos.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, De Sciglio; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala

Atletico: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Hermoso, Lodi; Koke, Partey, Herrera; Saul; Vitolo, Morata.