Juventus v Sassuolo: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Juventus are seeking their eighth straight win over Sassuolo when they welcome the Neroverdi to Turin on Sunday lunch-time in Serie A action.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Buffon; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Bentancur; Bernardeschi; Higuain, Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Chiellini, Costa, Rabiot.

Sassuolo (4-3-2-1): Consigli; Toljan, Marlon, Romagna, Kyriakopoulos; Locatelli, Magnanelli, Duncan; Djuricic, Boga; Caputo.

Unavailable: Ferrari, Chiriches, Berardi, Pegolo, Defrel.

KEY STATISTICS

– Juventus have won their last seven Serie A games against Sassuolo, scoring 21 goals (on average three per match).

– Juventus have won all six Serie A meetings against Sassuolo at Allianz Stadium, with an aggregate score of 18-2.

– The joint-largest victory for Juventus at Allianz Stadium, considering all the competitions, was against Sassuolo: 7-0 in February 2018 (level with Juventus-Parma 7-0 in November 2014).

– Juventus have picked up 35 in Serie A this season, only Juventus themselves have ever earned more at this stage: in 2018/19 (37) and in 2005/06 (36).

– Sassuolo have lost their last seven Serie A games against sides topping the table at the start of a matchday, conceding 17 goals.

– Juventus’ last six league goals have all been scored during the last 20 minutes of play – five of the previous six had arrived before the 70th minute.

– Juventus have picked up the most points (eight) with goals scored during the last 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season – Sassuolo have picked up only one point with goals scored during the same period.

– Sassuolo are Gonzalo Higuaín’s most favourable opponent in Serie A with Juventus (six goals in four meetings), including his only hat-trick for the Bianconeri in Serie A (at Allianz Stadium in February 2018).

– Gonzalo Higuaín has delivered an assist in each of his last three Serie A games, the Juventus striker has never provided an assist in four consecutive appearances in the top five European leagues.

– Sassuolo forward Francesco Caputo has scored in his last two league games – only once has he netted in three matches in a row in Serie A: in November 2018 with Empoli.