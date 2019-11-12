Juventus won’t punish Cristiano Ronaldo for AC Milan tantrum

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be punished by Juventus for his behaviour after being substituted in the 55th minute of their 1-0 win over AC Milan on Sunday.

The Portuguese was clearly unhappy with being withdrawn, and he walked straight down the tunnel while muttering something and even left the stadium for home before the match had ended.

Juventus want to throw cold water on the situation though without making much of a fuss and disrupting order at the club.

Cristiano won’t face a fine, but he will be summoned to an informal meeting with Pavel Nedved and Fabio Paratici. The pair will attempt to convince him to apologise to his teammates and explain that this kind of attitude isn’t helpful for the team.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Nedved made contacted the No.7’s agent Jorge Mendes on the night of the match to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, the dressing room are awaiting an apology.

The Old Lady won thanks to Cristiano’s replacement, Paulo Dybala, who scored the game’s only goal with 13 minutes left to play.