Kean: I’m only thinking about Everton

Moise Kean insists that he’s only thinking about live at Everton, where he’s still trying to establish himself in the starting XI.

Kean has been linked with a return to Italy since moving to England in the summer, but he’s fully focused on life on Merseyside.

“The Premier League is a very different league to Serie A,” he told Corriere dello Sport.

“It takes time to settle in.

“My only goal now is to become a starter at Everton and I’m working towards that.”

Kean has totalled 11 appearances so far this season, with nine of those coming in the Premier League. He’s yet to get off the mark, but he has provided one assist.