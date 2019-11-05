Serie A’s 17th round to be held over three-week period

Lega Serie A have announced the kick-off times for all 10 fixtures of round 17 of the 2019/20 Serie A campaign and it will go on for a lengthy three weeks.
It will commence on Wednesday, December 18 2019 with Juventus hosting Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and then it will conclude on Monday, January 8 2020 with Lazio welcoming Hellas Verona to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lega Serie A have scheduled the 17th round like this due to the time of Supercoppa Italiana between Juventus and Lazio not being finalised.
Oddly, round 18 will still take place on January 5 and 6 2020 before the Lazio v Verona game.
Round 17 Serie A Fixtures (times in CET)
Wednesday 18 December: Juventus v Sampdoria 18:55
Friday 20 December: Fiorentina v Roma 20:45
Saturday 21 December: Udinese v Cagliari 15:00
Saturday 21 December: Inter v Genoa 18:00
Saturday 21 December: Torino v SPAL 20:45
Sunday 22 December: Atalanta v Milan 12:30
Sunday 22 December: Lecce v Bologna and Parma v Brescia 15:00
Sunday 22 December: Sassuolo v Napoli 20:45
Monday 8 January: Lazio v Hellas Verona 20:45