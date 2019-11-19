Kluivert: I think De Ligt regrets joining Juventus

Barcelona youth director Patrick Kluivert thinks Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt regrets having chosen to join the Bianconeri.

De Ligt turned down Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, among others, to move to Turin this past summer and the Dutchman thinks he might have made the wrong choice.

“I think De Ligt regrets joining Juventus,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“I told him a lot of good things about Barcelona as a club and a city, but in the end the player and his agent decided.

“Maybe he’s a bit sorry now, but in the end that’s how it goes. You have to learn from your decisions.”