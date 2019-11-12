Kulusevski on for January move

Dejan Kulusevski’s impressive performances at Parma haven’t gone unnoticed this season and the Atalanta loanee’s time at the Stadio Ennio Tardini could well end in January.

In 12 Serie A appearances for the Crociati, the 19-year-old has scored twice and contributed five assists, establishing himself as one of Europe’s best teenagers in 2019/20.

Now, Il Corriere di Bergamo have written that the Swede could be nearing the end in Parma, and indeed at Atalanta.

Inter are one of the many bigger clubs interested in his services and the Nerazzurri have been the most pressing in their enquiries so far.

Antonio Conte has recently bemoaned his side’s lack of quality depth, and the club are expected to use the money they receive for Gabriel Barbosa to sign in the winter window.

Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal is still their priority, though Kulusevski is someone they’re keen on as well.

Manchester United have also expressed their interest in signing the player.

Kulusevski has impressed at Parma for reason’s beyond his technical ability, and his tireless work rate under Roberto D’Aversa has been just as impressive.