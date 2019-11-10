Late Dybala strike downs AC Milan

ALLIANZ STADIUM (Turin) – A late Paulo Dybala goal was the difference as Juventus beat AC Milan 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening.

Both sides were nowhere near their most potent and it took a moment of magic from the Argentine No.10 to unlock the Rossoneri backline, his third of the Serie A season, and seventh ever against the Rossoneri.

That puts Juventus back atop the Serie A table, one point clear of second place Inter. Meanwhile, Milan languish in 14th place just four points about the relegation zone.

An error strewn opening 45 minutes saw Milan pressing Juventus high from the off, but neither side were able to get a hold of the ball.

Higuain had a close range effort saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Federico Bernardeschi slashed high and wide.

Milan had the better opportunities early on, with the first coming from a deep Suso cross to Krzysztof Piatek who headed wide under no pressure.

Then Ismael Bennacer played Andrea Conti in on the right and his cutback cross to Lucas Paqueta saw the Brazilian’s looping header tipped over the crossbar by Wojciech Szczesny with it destined for the top corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a go from the edge of the area, but it was easily saved by Donnarumma. While Theo Hernandez did the same at the other end and it was pushed away by Szczesny

Just before the break, Piatek was played in on goal and he struck straight at the Juventus goalkeeper from a tight angle.

Juventus came out with the bit between their teeth in the second half and Blaise Matuidi curled a brilliant shot just wide of Donnarumma’s left-hand post.

Douglas Costa played a nice give and go with Matuidi, and the Frenchman side-footed over the bar from just inside the penalty area.

Hakan Calhanoglu had a free kick pushed away by Szczesny, but the breakthrough came not long after.

Some good link up play by Higuain and Dybala fashioned enough space to put the latter through on goal and he made no mistake, firing low across Donnarumma.

Szczesny made a couple of smart saves as he denied Calhanoglu, first from range, then from a freekick.

It should have been two for Juventus in the final moments as Higuain blasted high over the bar from 12 yards out, then Dybala was unable to beat Donnarumma from a similar position.