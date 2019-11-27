Lautaro praises Lukaku after Inter triumph

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez had nothing but praise for teammate Romelu Lukaku after the duo made short work of Slavia Prague on Wednesday.

The Argentine netted a brace, while the Belgian scored his first Champions League goal for the club in a 3-1 victory that keeps Inter’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

A win over Barcelona on the final matchday will be enough to see Antonio Conte’s men through, and Lautaro believes they have a great chance of doing so, while also singling out Lukaku for his selflessness.

“I always want to work for Inter,” he told Sky Sport Italia after the match. “We are happy because the important thing, aside from scoring, is working for the team.

“We the strikers are the first players that have to press. [Romelu] Lukaku is a great person and we are always working to improve our understanding of each other.

“Barcelona? We have to get back to the first 45 minutes played at the Camp Nou. We are growing and can have our say in the match.”

Barcelona have already qualified with 11 points, Inter and Borussia Dortmund sit on 7 while Slavia Prague are already eliminated with just two points.