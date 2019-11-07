Lazio fans arrested after Celtic supporters stabbed in Rome

Ahead of the Matchday 4 Europa League fixture against Lazio, Celtic fans who travelled to Rome, have been attacked by the Ultras of Italian club with the authorities now making five arrests.

Two men were stabbed on Wednesday evening, but it is believed that the wounds are not fatal as they were both admitted to hospital and were operated on during the night.

Other Celtic fans were attacked when a group of hooded men surrounded a bar in which several Bhoys fans were gathered and immediately, the owners lowered the shutters to stop any attempts to get in.

Five Lazio fans have subsequently been arrested after the trouble near Flann O’Brien’s in Via Nazionale.

Around 9,000 tickets have been sold to the travelling Celtic supporters and tensions are high between the two clubs.

In Glasgow, a group of Celtic Ultras, known as the Green Brigade held up anti-fascist banners which has upset some of their Lazio counterparts, the Irriducibili. Another group of Ultras known as Bhoys, also held banners aloft aimed at Lazio.

The police along with the Digos are guarding the area where Celtic fans are gathering in order to stamp out any trouble, though there have been attempts to engage with the away supporters by Lazio fans.