Lazio keep Europa League dream alive with nervy win over Cluj

Lazio ground out a 1-0 win over Cluj at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday to keep their slim hopes of progressing to the Europa League knockout stages alive.

Joaquin Correa finished off a flowing team move in the first half to give the capital club the lead, but Cluj immediately threatened an equaliser when Damjan Djokovic blasted a long-range strike off the post.

Lazio have made a habit of surrendering leads in Europe this season, going in front in three group games only to end up defeated.

History threatened to repeat itself in the second half as Silvio Proto was forced into several excellent saves and substitute Lacina Traore had a goal correctly disallowed for offside, but Simone Inzaghi’s side held on.

The result means Lazio’s qualification hopes remain alive on the final day, when they need to beat Rennes away and hope that group winners Celtic do them a favour by defeating Cluj in Romania.