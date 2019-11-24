Lazio leave it late to avoid another Sassuolo draw

MAPEI STADIUM (Reggio Emilia) – Felipe Caicedo delivered a stoppage time winner for Lazio as they continued their impressive run of form at Sassuolo.

Ciro Immobile’s 15th Serie A goal of the season had looked as though it wouldn’t be enough for Simone Inzaghi’s side as Sassuolo battled back to within touching distance of a point on Sunday afternoon.

His opener saw him level his tally for the entirety of 2018/19 just 13 games into the current campaign but Francesco Caputo did level things up.

Caputo’s own record isn’t to be sniffed at either, with him now having a hand in eight goals – five goals and three assists – for his new side in as many starts this term.

Both sides used the ball well in the opening exchanges and both wanted to get at the other, moving things with real pace and purpose.

Defensive duties didn’t appear to concern any of the midfielders other than Lazio’s Lucas Leiva, with the rest only really interested when their respective sides had possession.

Sassuolo faded first though and the Biancocelesti’s comfort on the ball grew. Reaching the hosts’ box came easy to them, but finding a way to get the ball and a man beyond the 18-yard line proved problematic.

Luis Alberto forced a good save from Andrea Consigli before the Neroverdi defence scrambled to sweep up the pieces. A couple more half chances came and went without the Sassuuolo goalkeeper having to intervene as they again showed why they’ve faced fewer shots than anyone this season.

But when they did get into the area it came as no surprise that Joaquin Correa was responsible for finding the way and Ciro Immobile, in turn, found the path to goal. Peeling off to the left, Immobile picked up Correa’s pass and after doing well to dig out the ball his effort deflect off of Jeremy Toljan and squirmed under Consigli.

Sassuolo did manage to level right on half time though through Ciccio Caputo. Federico Peluso headed a corner towards goal and the No.9 cleverly pulled away at the back post to tap in from under the crossbar. After 20 minutes out of action, VAR had been repaired to confirm that he hadn’t ventured into an offside position.

Jeremie Boga and Manuel Locatelli combined well for the first chance after the break as the hosts looked to start the second half just as they did the first but the former curled over.

Immobile and Correa followed with chances of their own for Lazio, but neither hit the target.

Caicedo came on late for Joaquin Correa and arrived just in time, managing to find a winner with no time for Sassuolo to hit back.