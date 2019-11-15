Lazio looking to tie down star man

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile could extend his stay in the capital, with the Biancocelesti keen to sign him to a new contract.

The 29-year-old has been on fire so far this season, leading the Serie A with 14 goals in 12 appearances as the capital club currently sit third in the standings.

As a result Tuttomercatoweb reports Lazio are hard at work to try and tie Immobile down to a new contract.

The striker’s current deal runs until 2023, and the Biancocelesti are already in talks to extend that contract until 2024.

Of course that would result in a pay increase for Immobile, who currently earns €3 million a season.

A new contract would increase that figure to €3.5m a campaign for the man who has netted an astonishing 102 goals in 149 appearances for Lazio in all competitions.