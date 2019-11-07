Lazio v Celtic: Official Line-Ups

Lazio welcome Celtic to the Stadio Olimpico for their Matchday 4 Europa League clash on Thursday evening.

Celtic won the last match between the pair thanks to a late goal from Christopher Jullien and the last time Lazio beat a British side was back in 2000 – a 2-1 victory away at Chelsea.

Lazio will need to break that 19-year duck given they sit on just three points in Group E, three behind Cluj and four adrift of the Bhoys.

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Vavro, Acerbi; Lazzari, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Jony; Caicedo, Immobile

Celtic: Forster; Elhamed, Jullien, Ajer, Hayes; McGregor, Brown; Forrest, Christie, Elyounoussi; Edouard