Lazio v Cluj: Official Line-Ups

Lazio welcome Cluj to the Stadio Olimpico knowing that nothing less than a win will do to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

They know that they must pick up maximum points from their next two fixtures and hope that Celtic do them a favour in Romania next month.

In the previous meeting between the sides in this year’s competition, the Biancocelesti were beaten 2-1, which has been the scoreline in all of their games in the group stage.

Lazio: Proto; Bastos, Vavro, Acerbi; Lazzari, Parolo, Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Jony; Correa, Adekanye

Cluj: Arlauskis; Peteleu, Burca, Boli, Cestor, Camora; Bordeianu, Djokovic, Paun; Omrani, Deac