Lecce v Cagliari postponed due to unplayable pitch

Severe downpours have hit the majority of the Italian peninsula this weekend and even Puglia has been affected, leading to Lecce’s game with Cagliari this Sunday evening being postponed.

The southernmost side in Serie A were set to host the Sardinians but after kickoff had been delayed, it became apparent that there was a problem.

Following an initial 25-minute delay, Referee Maurizio Mariani spoke to both captains about whether or not they thought the game should be played and neither were keen.

Mariani carried out as many as three pitch inspections on the night, trying to bounce the ball on the surface at the Stadio Via del Mare but to no success.

Forecasts suggest that rain is set to continue falling for a number of hours in Puglia, and likely for most of Monday as well.

Heavy rainfall has been seen up and down the country this weekend, most notably at Torino’s loss to Inter on Saturday evening where kickoff was also delayed as the lines needed repainting on a terrible surface, which itself could have seen that game postponed by another official.