Lega Serie A aiming to play games out of Italy

In a plan to attract more supporters to Italian football, Lega Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo has said that he wants to see at least one Serie A match per season played outside of Italy.

The 50-year-old was speaking at the Sport & Business Summit at the 24ORE Business School in Milan on Monday and he is hoping that football’s main organisations can change the regulations so this can become a reality.

“Our proposal is that there is at least one match per season abroad,” De Siervo told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Our challenge and that of other European leagues is to go and conquer new markets, and this is done by going to play at the abroad creating a rapprochement with our league and our country.

“For the current rules it’s a no, it must be said. The precursor is the Spanish league, which for some years has been trying to play an opening round league match abroad.

“In my opinion this is correct, we are waiting for firstly FIFA and then UEFA create certain rules.”