Lippi unsure if Ibrahimovic is good enough to play in Serie A

Former Italy coach Marcello Lippi has expressed reservations about the possible return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Serie A.

Ibrahimovic, who left the LA Galaxy several weeks ago, appears to be on his way back to Italy for the remainder of the season with Bologna, AC Milan and Napoli all linked with a move the 38-year-old striker.

“It’s a long time since I’ve seen him play,” said Lippi as he spoke to Corriere della Sera. “But I can guarantee you that the leagues outside of Europe aren’t as competitive.”

“When you talk about him, there are only Italian teams mentioned, never any English or Spanish.

“This makes me wonder whether he is actually good enough to compete at the highest level anymore.”

The 71-year-old’s comments come just days after Tottenham, who were the only English club linked with Ibrahimovic, distanced themselves from an attempt to sign the Swedish striker.

Ibrahimovic will make a decision on his future by Christmas, with Italy being his most likely destination.