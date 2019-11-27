Liverpool Player Ratings: Lovren saves Anfield record

Napoli kept their hopes of qualifying from the Group Stages of the Champions League alive with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

Dries Mertens’ first half goal, cancelled out by a Dejan Lovren header on the hour mark, put the Partenopei within touching distance of the knockout stages of the competition ahead of the final round of the Group Stage.

Indeed, Carlo Ancelotti’s side looked set to become the first team to beat Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League since October 2014 until Lovren’s second half equaliser.