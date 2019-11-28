Llorente: Liverpool draw was good for Napoli

Napoli striker Fernando Llorente reiterated how difficult it is to get a result against Liverpool at Anfield and praised his team for their first half performance in Wednesday evening’s Champions League clash.

The Partenopei produced a solid defensive display against the current Champions League holders and became the first team to leave Anfield with a point this season after the 1-1 draw.

“In the first half we attacked well, but it’s not easy to win on this field,” Llorente told ESPN. “In the end a draw was a good result.”

“In the second half we missed the opportunity to double the lead that could have guaranteed us a bit of calmness, but the players are more tired when it comes to the end of the game.”

Napoli now sit only one point behind Liverpool in the group and a win against Genk at the Stadio San Paolo in December will secure the Partenopei a place in the second round.