Lokomotiv Moscow v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus will seal qualification from Group D in the Champions League with victory when they take on Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri sit top of the group and can secure their passage with two games to spare, as they seek to make light work of the Russian runners up at the RZD Arena.

History is on the Italians’ side, as they have won all three previous encounters, albeit the most recent meeting coming in 1993.

Meanwhile, coach Maurizio Sarri has the opportunity to extend a magnificent unbeaten run across the Champions League and Europa League. The tactician has not tasted defeat in 19 matches at the helm of Juventus, Chelsea and Napoli, with his most recent defeat coming with the latter in February 2018.

Lokomotiv: Guilherme; Rybus, Corluka, Hoewedes, Ignatiev; Krychowiak, Barinov, Joao Mario, Miranchuk; Zhemaletdinov, Eder

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Rabiot; Ramsey; Ronaldo, Higuain