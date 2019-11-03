Lukaku: Inter had a great mentality at Bologna

Romelu Lukaku was delighted by Inter’s mentality after they fought from behind to win 2-1 away at Bologna on Saturday evening to keep pressure on Juventus at the top of Serie A.

The Belgian scored twice, including a stoppage-time penalty, to seal the points for Antonio Conte’s men in what was a tricky game.

“It’s very important for us,” he said after the match.

“Bologna play with a lot of intensity and put you under pressure.

“But our mentality was very good.”

Elsewhere, Juventus edged the Derby della Mole with a narrow win over Torino but Lukaku insists he’s only thinking about the Nerazzurri.

“I’m not focused on their [Juventus’] result,” he explained.

“The important thing for me is our result.”

The No.9 has taken Serie A by storm so far and with nine goals in just 11 appearances already, he’s levelled a record shared only with Ronaldo’s start to life in Milan in 1997/98.

“I’m still young,” he said, “I have to grow up like the rest of the team.

“I’m interested in improving my mentality.”