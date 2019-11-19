Manchester United and Arsenal want Kulusevski

Both Manchester United and Arsenal are sniffing around Parma’s Dejan Kulusevski with the Premier League pair keen to make a January move for the Swede.

On loan at the Stadio Ennio Tardini from Atalanta, the 19-year-old has been one of Europe’s top-performing teenagers this season, attracting attention from Inter as well.

But he himself is happy in Emilia-Romagna, and isn’t thinking about leaving this winter.

“I’m fine at Parma,” Kulusevski said, batting away the speculation.

“I’m happy to be here, I’ve found the perfect club.

“The market? I’m playing well, so it’s normal to write about other clubs, but I don’t think about it [a move] because I have an annual deal with Parma.”

Kulusevski has made 13 Serie A appearances in 2019/20, scoring twice and providing five more assists.

Southampton are also thought to be interested.