Manchester United and Manchester City monitoring Inter starlet

Inter starlet Lorenzo Pirola has attracted some high-profile suitors, with Manchester United and Manchester City both sending scouts to watch the 17-year-old.

The defender, who was named in the Team of the Tournament for the European Under-17 Championship during the summer, has continued his strong form by starring for the Azzurrini at the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Pirola has helped Italy secure a place in the Round of 16 where they will face Ecuador on November 7, and fcinternews.it reports his play has caught the eyes of United and City.

United scouts were in attendance for Italy’s match against Mexico, where Pirola was named Man of the Match, while City representatives watched the game against Paraguay where the youngster scored in a losing effort.

However the attempts of the English giants may be in vain as Inter have no intention of letting the 17-year-old go, as he is viewed as a can’t miss prospect like compatriot Sebastiano Esposito, who was recently added to the first team.