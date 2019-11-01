Manchester United consider triggering Inter forward’s release clause

Lautaro Martinez’s impressive form this season has attracted the interest of Manchester United.

United have had a tough time in recent years and that’s continued under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but their plotting a big-money move for the Argentinian in January.

According to the Daily Express the Red Devils are tempted to make a €110 million bid for Lautaro.

El Toro has been key under Antonio Conte, but the release clause in his contract sits at €110m.

Mundo Deportivo have also reported that Barcelona are still interested in the forward as they remain keen to add yet more strength to their attack.

Lautaro has played ten times this season and eight of those appearances have come from the start. In those, he’s scored five goals and assisted another one.