Manchester United favourite to land Juventus midfielder

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has reportedly been given the green light for a January exit, with Manchester United favourites to sign the German.

The 25-year-old has found playing time hard to come by this season, as he’s managed just one start in Serie A and was left out of the Bianconeri’s Champions League squad.

As a result an exit is expected to materialize in the near future, with Tuttosport reporting Juventus have agreed to let him leave in January.

United are the favourites to land his signature despite interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Juventus are believed to value Can at close to €40 million, a figure that would pose no problem for the English giants.

Last season Can featured in 37 matches in all competitions for Juventus after joining them on a free transfer from Liverpool.