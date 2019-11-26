Manchester United prepare massive €60 million bid for Roma star

Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo is on Manchester United’s radar, with reports suggesting the English side are ready to offer €60 million for his services.

The 20-year-old has become a key figure for the Giallorossi, netting three times in 13 Serie A appearances so far this campaign.

Juventus have been linked with a move for Zaniolo given his impressive form, but calciomercato.com reports United are ready to make a serious approach to try and land the attacking midfielder.

The Red Devils recently sent scouts to watch Zaniolo during Italy’s 9-1 victory over Armenia in Euro 2020 qualifying, a match in which the youngster found the back of the net on two occasions.

While it’s believed United are willing to offer €60m for the 20-year-old, it remains to be seen whether that is enough to tempt Roma to sell given he has a contract that runs until 2024.

Since joining the Giallorossi from Inter in the Radja Nainggolan deal in the summer of 2018, Zaniolo has 11 goals in 53 appearances.