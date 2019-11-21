Manchester United zero in on Roma striker

Roma striker Edin Dzeko could make a return to the Premier League in January, with Manchester United reportedly eyeing the Roma man.

The Bosnian was linked with a move to Serie A rivals Inter over the summer, but a move failed to materialize.

As a result Dzeko opted to commit to the Giallorossi cause and extend his contract until 2022, but ESPN reports a new club are ready to make a strong push for his services.

United are keen to add a striker to their ranks in January, and it appears they have turned their attention to Dzeko after taking a step back from their pursuit of Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic.

The Croatian has been frozen out of the Bianconeri first team by Maurizio Sarri, and the Red Devils aren’t sure he will be able to make an immediate impact after failing to play so far this season.

As a result Dzeko is viewed as a more impactful signing, though it remains to be seen how much Roma value their striker at.

So far this season Dzeko has netted six goals in 15 appearances for Roma.