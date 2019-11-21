Mancini advises Kean to leave Everton

Italy coach Roberto Mancini believes Moise Kean should leave Everton in order to find regular playing time and fight for a place in the Azzurri’s Euro 2020 squad.

The Italian has failed to score since joining the Toffees for €27.5 million plus €2.5m in add-ons in the summer, though he did net twice for the Italy Under-21 team in a win over Armenia on Tuesday.

With just 11 appearances to his name, Mancini has told the 19-year-old to find a club that can offer him regular playing time if he wants to feature next summer.

“I hope he finds a club that allows him to play regularly,” he told Rai Sport.

“A lot will depend on what he does from now until May for the Euros.

Italy will be a seeded team for next summer’s tournament, but they could be drawn in a group with Portugal after they failed to win their qualifying group, something Mancini doesn’t agree with.

“Portugal in Pot 3 is strange,” he added. “They have great players and rising stars.

“However the seeding is only based on the groups, so someone had to enter Pot 2 or 3.”