Mancini: Belotti will start for Italy

Torino striker Andrea Belotti will start against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday according to Italy coach Roberto Mancini.

The Azzurri have already secured their spot at Euro 2020 ahead of their final two qualifiers, giving the tactician the opportunity to test out various setups ahead of the tournament.

One big question mark is who will start in attack for Italy next summer, with Mancini making it clear Belotti will start on Friday, with Ciro Immobile relegated to the bench.

“Belotti will start,” he told reporters at his pre-match press conference. “As for the rest of the formation, there are only two doubts: one on the right at full-back, and in midfield.

“Bosnia have always won here as it’s a good stadium to play in. We’ll do our best because, like them, we also want to win.

“If they want to beat us, they’ll have to play well and then we would congratulate them. It’ll be a good match.”

Nicolo Zaniolo could start in midfield, a position he doesn’t usually occupy for Roma, but one that Mancini believes suits him.

“I think he’s a midfielder given what he offers, even though he now plays in a different position,” he added.

“If he plays there he must know how to hold the position and find different solutions compared to when he plays out wide.

“In my opinion he can play both positions, but we need him in a different role than the one he plays for Roma.”