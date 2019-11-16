Mancini: Let’s hope Italy’s forwards keep scoring

Italy coach Roberto Mancini was happy with his forwards’ efforts as they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 on the road this Friday evening.

Andrea Belotti and Lorenzo Insigne were both on the scoresheet, with Belotti also picking up an assist.

“Let’s hope that our forwards always keep scoring and it will never be an issue,” he said after the match.

“The only negative was that we dropped too deep at the end.”

Italy extended their winning run to ten matches as well, with nine of those coming in this current campaign, which pleases the Azzurri boss.

“I’m happy with the record,” he added, “to go above a legend like Pozzo means a lot but the road is still long.

“We did well to put the game on track early on.”