Mancini reacts to racist abuse of Balotelli: We all have to prevent intolerance of any kind

Mancini reacts to racist abuse of Balotelli: We all have to prevent intolerance of any kind
Conor Clancy Date: 4th November 2019 at 11:43am
Written by:

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has spoken out against racism following Mario Balotelli’s abuse at Hellas Verona on Sunday.

The Brescia forward was on the receiving end of monkey chants from the home curva, prompting him to kick the ball into the stands and leave the pitch before later returning to score a sublime goal.

Mancini, who has a good relationship with the Italy international, took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

“Football was made to unite,” he wrote.

“We all have to work together to prevent intolerance of any kind. #NoToRacism.”

 

Related articles