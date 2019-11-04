Mancini reacts to racist abuse of Balotelli: We all have to prevent intolerance of any kind

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has spoken out against racism following Mario Balotelli’s abuse at Hellas Verona on Sunday.

The Brescia forward was on the receiving end of monkey chants from the home curva, prompting him to kick the ball into the stands and leave the pitch before later returning to score a sublime goal.

Mancini, who has a good relationship with the Italy international, took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Il #calcio è fatto per unire, dobbiamo lavorare tutti insieme perché non si ripetano più episodi di intolleranza di ogni genere! #noalrazzismo — Roberto Mancini (@robymancio) November 3, 2019

“Football was made to unite,” he wrote.

“We all have to work together to prevent intolerance of any kind. #NoToRacism.”