Matthaus: Dortmund should sign Juventus duo

Former Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaus has urged Borussia Dortmund to sign Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can from Juventus.

Die Borussen have struggled in Bundesliga action in recent weeks, which was highlighted by a 3-3 draw with Paderborn last Friday.

Although Lucien Favre’s side salvaged a point, it came after falling behind 3-0 to the bottom of the table side, and as a result Matthaus has implore them to sign two players.

“The biggest issue they have is that they simply don’t have enough players with a winning mentality,” he stated as reported by ITA Sport Press.

“Favre’s team are missing that hunger and aggression needed to win. That could be addressed in January with the signings of Emre Can and Mandzukic.

“If I were a Dortmund director, I would get on the first plane for Turin and try to sign both players. Mandzukic and Can could give this team exactly what it needs, as both players want to win.

“I know they are ready to move. It would be a good deal for both clubs, especially on an economic level.”

Mandzukic has failed to make an appearance for Juventus after being frozen out of the side, while Can has started in just one Serie A contest.