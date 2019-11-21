Mihajlovic back to work at Bologna

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic completed his third round of Chemotherapy on Wednesday afternoon and immediately returned to the club’s training facility to observe his squad’s preparations for their clash with Parma on Sunday.

Mihajlovic was diagnosed with an acute form of leukaemia in July but has continued in his role with the Rossoblu despite undergoing several rounds of treatment for the disease.

“The boss is back where he belongs,” read a post on the club’s official twitter account.

THE BOSS IS ? WHERE HE BELONGS ????#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/XEg3K5GRBZ — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) November 21, 2019

The message appeared above two pictures of Mihajlovic watching his players being put through their paces.

It appears that the 50-year-old Serbian’s treatment is going well and it would not be a surprise to see Mihjlovic on the touchline for Sunday afternoon’s clash at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.