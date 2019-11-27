Mihajlovic disappointed as Bologna to sit on Ibrahimovic decision

Sinisa Mihajlovic returned to his role as Bologna coach on Tuesday morning but was left disappointed by the squad’s performance.

The coach, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in July, was taking his first training session with the Rossoblu since he finished his latest round of chemotherapy just a week ago.

In typical Mihajlovic fashion, he wasn’t shy in letting his players know that their current form would not be good enough going forward.

“It’s a tough and important month,” La Gazzetta dello Sport report him of having said.

Mihajlovic stressed to his players that failure wasn’t an option and that they needed to show “hunger” and “desire” in the coming weeks if they’re to move up the table.

Ibra update

Several board members were also said to be in attendance on Tuesday morning and although they didn’t discuss the upcoming transfer window with Mihajlovic it’s reported that they will wait to see if they can bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the club before finalising a strategy for January.

Mihajlovic will be hopeful that his return can help inspire the Rossoblu to an upturn in form as they currently sit only three points outside of the relegation zone in Serie A having won only three of their first 13 games.