Mihajlovic: I’ve spoken to Ibrahimovic, we’ll see what happens

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has given his thoughts on the possibility of Zlatan Ibrahimovic joining the Rossoblu for the remainder of the season.

Ibrahimovic has been heavily linked with a return to Serie A since he left the LA Galaxy at beginning of November with AC Milan, Bologna and Napoli all reportedly interested in signing the Swedish Striker.

“We have spoken to each other a couple of times,” Mihajlovic said during his press conference on Friday morning. “Now let’s see what happens.”

“He’s interested, if he comes he would do it for our friendship but I understand that he has other options.”

The Rossoblu currently sit only three points above the relegation places in Serie A and Ibrahimovic’s vast experience could prove to be a vital addition to Mihajlovic’s squad as they look to forge a path up the table.