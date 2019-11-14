Milan clubs to battle for Matic

Both Inter and AC Milan are keeping tabs on Nemanja Matic’s Manchester United situation, with the Serb edging away from Old Trafford.

Matic’s name is one of the biggest likely to be available in the January transfer window and with his contract expiring in 2020, a number of clubs are on alert. United do have the option of extending his stay until 2021 though.

Inter coach Antonio Conte is an admirer of Matic and he’d be happy to work with him at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, though the Rossoneri are set to provide their cross-city cousins with competition.

Matic’s current contract sees him paid €6.5 million per season.