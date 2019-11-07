MLS Commissioner: AC Milan want Ibrahimovic

MLS Commissioner Don Garber has revealed that AC Milan are attempting to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to Serie A.

The 38-year-old will be out of contract in December after spending the last two seasons with LA Galaxy, but rumours have linked him with a move away from the American side.

Bologna have been the most vocal about signing Ibrahimovic, but Garber told ESPN that the Swede has been in talks with Milan.

“Zlatan is such an interesting guy,” he stated. “He keeps my hands full, my inbox full, but he’s a thrill a minute.

“You need to have those guys that are breaking through at their club, or like David Beckham in the early days.

“He’s a 38-year-old guy who is now being recruited by AC Milan, one of the top clubs in the world. He’s almost set record with how many goals he scored over the past two years.

“He’s exciting on and off the field. He keeps our hands full, but at the end of the day I’d love to see him back but that’s up to the LA Galaxy.”

Ibrahimovic spent two seasons with Milan, netting 56 goals in 85 appearances from 2010 to 2012.