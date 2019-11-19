Moise Kean’s father has his say on potential January move

Moise Kean’s father, Jean Kean, has spoken of his desire to see his son return home to play alongside his Italy teammate Nicolo Zaniolo at Roma.

Kean, who has struggled since joining Everton in the summer, has been linked with several clubs since the news broke that his agent, Mino Raiola, was looking to get the striker a move back to Italy in January.

“Sending my son to England was a mistake because he’s still a young guy, he’s not feeling good at Everton,” said Kean senior. “I didn’t like the transfer. I hope he can get back to Italy right away.”

“I’ll send a message to my son: Listen to me well, return to play in Italy and you will become a great player. Come play at AS Roma with your dear friend Nicolo Zaniolo. Don’t think about the money, but about your career.”

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with AC Milan but Sampdoria and Bologna have also been mentioned as potential suitors for the striker.

Everton, despite still seeing Kean as an asset, appear ready to allow the striker to return to Italy on loan in January in the hope that it will help his development.