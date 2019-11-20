Mourinho looks to Juventus for first Tottenham signing

With Jose Mourinho taking over at Tottenham Hotspur, the Portuguese coach already has an eye on the winter transfer window with Juventus’ Paulo Dybala his number one target.

Tottenham were beaten by Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final by Liverpool and this season languish 14th in the Premier League which resulted in Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking.

According to the Sun, Mourinho’s first request to Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was Dybala.

It is thought a fee of around 100 million euros would be needed to prise the player from Juventus, and it should also be noted the player was close to Spurs during the summer window.

Dybala is seen as an ideal parter for Harry Kane up front, as well as being a potential symbol for the club.

This season Dybala has become a key player for Maurizio Sarri at Juve following a tough year in 2018/19.